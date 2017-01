ÇAĞDAŞ İSLAM DÜŞÜNCESİ

Former president of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Alija Izetbegovic was a thinker who provided original contributions to contemporary Islamic thought. He focused on problems of Islamic World and developed thoughts on Islamic Renaissance due to his mentality of third way. Izetbegovic accepted Islam as the only alternative beyond spiritualism and materialism and claimed that Islamic World was experiencing a crisis due to conservative traditionalism and modernist mentality in Muslim societies. His contributions to contemporary Islamic thought, are especially considerable in terms of describing and overcoming such crisis.|Fatih Duman|” tab_id=”1467576713129-177622af-b106″]

Ali Shariati is one of the most important thinkers of the revolutionary Islamic thought of modern era. His works have had serious impacts on the entire Islamic world, not only in Iran. This article focuses specifically on the political theory of Ali Shariati. In this context, revolutionary definitions made by Shariati for some religious/political concepts and his two-stage political model based on the reinterpretation of the Imamate and the Caliphate were deliberated. The main focus of this essay is to discuss what kind of a political system Ali Shariati calls for or what potential political outcomes may be induced from his thoughts/arguments. In brief, this article tries to make a critical analysis of Shariati’s arguments as regards political thought/system at a theoretical level.