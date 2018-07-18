Far Right and Islamophobia in Europe

In the last quarter of the century, the right-wing parties tend to rise systematically and steadily in the elections. On the other hand, it is true that some right-wing parties rise in some countries while some others follow a different course: either they do not make any premiums, or they first rise and then tend to descend or follow a cyclical path. From this point of view, the main argument of this article is: the most important explanatory parameter that explains the power of the extreme right parties is the change and transformation dynamics in the global economic system, as well as the destructive impact of globalization on domestic social contexts and cultural domain. The main events and phenomena that feed extreme right are the economic recession and youth unemployment observed in the last decade, increasing violence and terrorism, global factors such as nationalism and populism triggered by the global wave of migration. This article uses the metaphor “second image reversed” which was introduced by Peter Gourevitch to the discipline of international relations. With the support of this theoretical model, it is argued that the rise of extremist parties can be successfully linked to global dynamics. According to Gourevitch, gigantic waves in the global system, where no centralized state exists, are inevitable to penetrate into states and societies. This will make it easier to understand the development and institutionalization of the extreme right political formations. In addition, the correct identification of the underlying cause-and-effect relationship of the rise of the extreme right will facilitate the establishment of healthier political systems both on state level and regarding the global governance.